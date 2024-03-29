AEW star predicts the winner between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns (Exclusive)

AEW wrestler Ryan Nemeth recently gave his thoughts on Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship defense against Cody Rhodes.

On April 6, Rhodes will team up with Seth Rollins to face Reigns and The Rock on the first night of WrestleMania XL. The following night, The American Nightmare will attempt to dethrone Reigns in a one-on-one match for the second WrestleMania in a row.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Nemeth said he expects Rhodes to win his first WWE world title:

"This is so hard because I started with Roman Reigns. We came up together in FCW and NXT. But Cody Rhodes was very instrumental in getting me set up at AEW, so this is tricky. I think probably Cody's got this one." [14:48 – 15:05]

Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns match stipulation

The outcome of the tag team match on the first night of WrestleMania XL could significantly impact Cody Rhodes' chances of beating Roman Reigns.

If The Rock and Reigns defeat Rhodes and Seth Rollins, the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match will take place under Bloodline Rules. That means Jimmy Uso, Paul Heyman, The Rock, and Solo Sikoa will be allowed at ringside.

If Rhodes and Rollins win, the remaining Bloodline members will not be allowed at ringside to support Reigns one night later.

Ryan Nemeth will be in action at World Wrestling Council (WWC) event Camino a la Gloria (Road to Glory) on Saturday, March 30, at 8:00pm (ET) at the Ruben Zayas Arena in Trujillo Alto. Tickets are available at Rayting Mini Market and on the same day of the event directly at the venue.

You can also catch Ryan Nemeth at the Hunkamania comedy show at Helium Comedy Club in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday, April 3. He will be joined by his brother Nic Nemeth, formerly known as Dolph Ziggler in WWE.

