AEW star reacts to Bayley's insults aimed at her husband's hometown

WWE vs. AEW might be at the forefront of many fans' minds, but the performers themselves seem to be focused on other things – like the NFL postseason, according to Bayley's Twitter page.

The RAW Superstar took to Twitter on Tuesday morning with a picture of her in her San Francisco 49ers George Kittle jersey. She also had some insults to throw the WWE Universe's way after last night's RAW in Cincinnati:

Bayley @itsBayleyWWE BYE CINCINNATI YOU DUMB RUDE IDIOTS BYE CINCINNATI YOU DUMB RUDE IDIOTS https://t.co/g9myBGUpCb

This did not sit well with AEW star Renee Paquette, who replied with a clip of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. Paquette works with the Bengals, hosting "Renee All Dey" on Bengals.com as well as currently living in Cincinnati with her husband, AEW star Jon Moxley.

The Role Model has not responded to the Burrow GIF, but if these women get their way, the Bengals and the 49ers will meet in the Super Bowl for the ultimate bragging rights.

Bayley is still chasing the WWE RAW Women's Championship

Bayley has been seeking championship gold ever since returning to WWE with Dakota Kai and IYO SKY. The Role Model returned to the ring after recovering from a torn ACL and had a few matches against Bianca Belair for the WWE RAW Women's Championship, but came up short.

She has not been able to get the championship she once held back in 2017 for 75 days, according to WWE. Her Damage CTRL stablemates have been a little more successful at winning gold as they are two-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, including being the current holders of the titles.

Despite being a heel, The Role Model was shouted out by the San Francisco 49ers on their official Twitter account for repping the George Kittle jersey on last night's episode of Monday Night RAW.

Damage CTRL has the makings of being a dominant female faction, but they need Bayley to hold championship gold of her own. It is unclear if she will face off against Becky Lynch at the Royal Rumble or if the group will compete in the Rumble match itself, as no women's matches have been officially announced for the premium live event yet.

