AEW star reacts to being compared to Dana Brooke, comments on negative fan reactions

In recent weeks, Dana Brooke has received online criticism from WWE fans. AEW star and former WWE talent Taya Valkyrie recently reacted to being compared to Brooke in terms of adverse crowd reactions.

Brooke recently returned to NXT and was in action against Cora Jade earlier this week. The 34-year-old ended up losing the match via a referee stoppage. Fans in the arena seemed pleased with the outcome of the contest.

One Twitter user pointed out that both Brooke and Taya Valkyrie have been getting booed by spectators in their respective companies. The latter responded to the claim by mentioning that she was a heel.

"I’m a heel…look it up. It entails getting booed. But what do I know, right?" wrote Valkyrie.

Check out Taya Valkyrie's tweet:

Mickie James claimed that fans never "truly respected" Dana Brooke

Wrestling legend Mickie James recently spoke about Dana Brooke, claiming fans never embraced the former 24/7 Champion.

On Busted Open Radio, James discussed Brooke's initial run in NXT. She further expressed her love for the WWE star and how much she enjoyed working with her in the company.

"That audience never really truly respected Dana when she was down there before, and then that’s one of the reasons why they moved her up to the main roster. I love Dana. I’ve worked with Dana. I think she’s a fabulous person. I think she really has tried really, really hard, in the last couple of years especially, to be more respected for her in-ring work and for her ability."

Dana Brooke WWE @DanaBrookeWWE 🏻 Got it, NOTED, Awesome….. &….. Alright I get it, y’all think I suck….🏻 Got it, NOTED, Awesome….. &….. Alright I get it, y’all think I suck…. 👍🏻 Got it, NOTED, Awesome….. &…..

During her initial run on the main roster, Brooke was often regarded as one of the hardest-working stars in the company. She has recently been appearing on WWE's third brand alongside fellow main roster stars Baron Corbin and Mustafa Ali. It remains to be seen what's next for the 34-year-old after losing to Jade.

Are you a fan of Dana Brooke and her work? Sound off in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes