AEW star reacts to Hulk Hogan saying WWE Superstars are "cold to him"

Hulk Hogan
Hulk Hogan
Modified 05 Jan 2021, 09:07 IST
AEW star Big Swole recently took a shot at Hulk Hogan on Twitter, in response to his reasoning as to why some of the current WWE Superstars are 'cold' to him.

Hulk Hogan spoke with ESPN ahead of his appearance on RAW Legends Night and opened up on a bunch of WWE Superstars being cold towards him. Hogan added that it was due to the Superstars believing that Hogan was back to take the main event spot.

"It's a mixed bag. Some people I get a really warm reception from. Some of the younger guys are really cold to me, like I'm coming to steal the main event. And I'm like, 'I can't do this anymore, guys! I'm not a threat!' Going back with all the legends will be a lot of fun. When I've gone back before by myself, there have been certain wrestlers, like Edge and Seth Rollins, that have told me to my face that the only reason they got into this business was because of me. The newer kids ... I don't think they know who I am all the way?" said Hulk Hogan.

The comments were covered by Fightful, and the same was posted on its official Twitter handle. AEW star Big Swole noticed the tweet and decided to take a jibe at Hulk Hogan. Swole responded to the tweet and told Hogan that the reason for the cold shoulder isn't what he thinks it is. Check out the tweet below:

Hulk Hogan is one of the most controversial wrestlers in WWE history

It has been a while since Hulk Hogan's racist comments turned the pro-wrestling world upside-down, with WWE taking some serious measures against the legend and removing him from their website as well as the Hall of Fame.

Hogan was later reinstated in the Hall of Fame, but it's interesting to note that several WWE Superstars weren't happy with what they had learned about him.

Much like Big Swole, there are many on Twitter who are quite sure that Hogan's controversial comments are the reason why some WWE Superstars are still not fond of him. 

Published 05 Jan 2021, 09:07 IST
