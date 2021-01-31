AEW star reacts to Roman Reigns taking a shot at The Undertaker

AEW star Big Swole posted an amusing tweet to address Roman Reigns' response to The Undertaker's comments criticizing today's Superstars.

The Undertaker's comments taking a shot at the current generation of WWE Superstars didn't sit well with several stars, and Universal Champion Roman Reigns was one of them. He made it clear that The Undertaker is a knowledgeable person but added that The Deadman seems like a retired guy trying to sound gangster.

It’s strange. I really feel like he misspoke. Because Mark is a really good guy. He’s very knowledgeable. Obviously, he has a ton of respect for the business.

I think it was just like a retired guy trying to sound gangster.

Now, AEW star Big Swole has put up a tweet, reacting to Roman Reigns' comments on The Undertaker. Big Swole, as evident from the tweet, sided with Roman Reigns on this one. Check out the tweet below:

Roman Reigns wasn't the only one unhappy with The Undertaker's comments

Roman Reigns was one of several current WWE Superstars who responded to The Undertaker's comments and defended today's WWE locker room in the process. The Undertaker isn't particularly a fan of current Superstars "playing video games and trying to look pretty".

Drew McIntyre and Xavier Woods were other WWE Superstars who responded to The Undertaker and didn't agree with him. Here's what McIntyre had to say in response to The Undertaker criticizing today's WWE product:

I don't agree whatsoever. Especially from an in-ring perspective. I've listened to part of it, I've got to listen to the whole thing it's pretty new. But I think he may have been referring to like the kind of storylines and characters etc. Like the co-host that was on the show was like a fan from the attitude era and I think they were perhaps referring to some of the outlandish storylines.

Roman Reigns is doing the best work of his career at the moment, as Universal Champion on SmackDown. He is all set to take on Kevin Owens at the 2021 Royal Rumble event in a Last Man Standing match, with the Universal title on the line.

Reigns turned heel when he returned at SummerSlam 2020 and has been ruling the Blue brand ever since. It would be interesting to hear The Undertaker's thoughts on Roman Reigns taking a shot at him.