"I admire the hell out of him" - AEW star shares honest thoughts on how Triple H influenced his career

Former WWE Superstar and current AEW star Adam Cole recently spoke about Triple H’s influence on his career in the professional wrestling industry. The Game recently retired from in-ring action due to health issues.

During Cole's time with WWE, he was quite close to The Game backstage and also had a solid relationship with Shawn Michaels. Cole is a former NXT Champion and also held the NXT North American and Tag Team Championships.

In a recent interview with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, Cole stated that it was quite disheartening for him to learn about The Game's retirement from the industry. However, he is quite glad that the former WWE World Champion decided to focus more on his health going forward.

“He was a huge, huge mentor to me. So to get that news was really disheartening because I know how much professional wrestling means to a guy like Hunter. However, at the same time, his health is the most important thing and his family is the most important thing. So I’m glad that he’s able to take care of himself and make sure he needs to do what he has to do to get on that track,” said Cole. (H/T- Wrestling News)

In continuation of the interview, Cole spoke about the 14-time World Champion's influence on the wrestling industry.

“I mean, everything that he’s given to the wrestling industry and the wrestling business will never be forgotten, whether it be his in-ring career, or the countless amount of people he’s influenced within NXT and the countless people he’s taught within NXT. So I really do, I love Triple H. I admire the hell out of him, and I’m glad he’s alright,” said Cole. (H/T- Wrestling News)

Kevin Owens also talked about Triple H’s influence on his career

Former WWE NXT Champion Kevin Owens is no stranger to Adam Cole. Together, the two men worked alongside each other before joining WWE and crossed paths in NXT WarGames.

While speaking to Wrestling News in a recent interview, Owens stated that Triple H has done a lot for him throughout his career. The former WWE Universal Champion also recalled the time he teamed up with The Game.

“He’s done more for me than anyone’s ever done in my career. I can say that safely. I always wanted to get in the ring with him. I got to team with him a few times, which was awesome. I never got to be on the opposite side of the ring,” said Owens. (H/T- Wrestling News)

Much like Adam Cole, Owens is also a former NXT Champion and held the title once in his career. The Prizefighter captured the title during NXT's black-and-gold era.

