As highlighted on the AEW website, the profiles of Jimmy Havoc and Bea Priestley have been taken off the roster page.

Sadie Gibbs is another talent who confirmed her departure from the company in a series of tweets. Gibbs released a statement in which she thanked Tony Khan and AEW for giving her the chance of a lifetime.

My journey it's been one hell of a ride, I never expect it to get easier I just expect my core values and perception to evolve and for me always to find #GRACE within moving forwards. #UNDEFINABLE Thankyou so much @TonyKhan @AEWrestling for giving me a chance of a life time 🙏🏼

Thankyou so much @TonyKhan @AEWrestling for giving me a chance of a life time 🙏🏼 — Sadie Gibbs (@TheSadiegibbs) August 13, 2020

Afraid so. Due to circumstances — Sadie Gibbs (@TheSadiegibbs) August 13, 2020

There is still no confirmation with regards to the AEW statuses of Jimmy Havoc and Bea Priestly.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful has reached out to the company for some clarification, but the promotion has provided no response as of this writing.

I've reached out to AEW about several names disappearing from their roster page. We'll have more on these on Fightful Select in the days that come — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) August 13, 2020

Unlikely we'll get an answer back any time soon, as the company is filming the August 22 Dynamite as we speak — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) August 13, 2020

Sadie Gibbs has confirmed her release. Jimmy Havoc is off the roster page, as is Bea Priestley — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) August 13, 2020

Jimmy Havoc's name had come up during the #SpeakingOut movement as allegations of abuse and harassment were levelled against the British talent.

Havoc was taken off TV after AEW released the following statement:

"We wish Jimmy Havoc all the best as he receives treatment and counseling in an effort to overcome the mental health and substance abuse challenges in his life. We are aware of various reports related to Jimmy. We are evaluating his status with our company and will address it when he has successfully completed his rehabilitation."

Bea Priestley has not wrestled a match on AEW Dynamite since March 11th, and she has been absent ever since the pandemic began.

Sadie Gibbs also featured in a handful of matches on AEW Dark, with her last bout happening in October 2019.

While Gibbs has confirmed her AEW release, Jimmy Havoc and Bea Priestley are yet to comment on the removal of their profiles from the AEW roster page.

AEW should release a statement on the futures of the stars mentioned above in due time. We'll keep you updated here at Sportskeeda.