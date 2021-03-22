"Are we in eighth grade?" - AEW star reveals hilarious anecdote about Vince McMahon pranking him

Paul Wight, fka The Big Show, signed with AEW recently in a move that came as a major surprise. In a recent appearance on Talk Is Jericho, Wight opened up about some of his memories from over two decades with WWE.

Pro wrestling legend Paul Wight started his career in WCW, where he won the World Heavyweight Championship. Wight then signed with WWE, and he stayed there for over two decades and won multiple world championships. He's also a former WWE United States Champion, WWE Intercontinental Champion and a former Tag Team Champion.

While speaking of his memories working for Vince McMahon's WWE, Paul Wight fondly recalled all his trips to Iraq and Afghanistan. Wight said these trips gave him an insight into the McMahon most people don't get to see. He also revealed how much McMahon loves a good prank. Wight revealed how on a trip abroad, McMahon turned on the heater in his room.

"Vince will step on your shoe and say, ‘Flat tire.’ I mean, what are we, in eighth grade? He’ll short-sheet my bed. I go to get my bed and my bunk in Iraq, and the bed’s short-sheeted. One night, he turned the heater on in my room because I hate being hot. We’re gone all day, and we come back that night. I walk into my room, and it’s hot in the desert, and I’m ready for this ice-cold room, and it’s 100 degrees. He walks by, ‘Something wrong with your heater pal?’ Come on, man. We’ve been going 15 hours, man. We’ve had five helicopter rides. We’ve met over 7,000 troops today. I just wanted my room to be cold, and he just loves that stuff." H/T: 411Mania

Wight described how McMahon played several practical jokes on him. Many stars have shared anecdotes about McMahon's personality, and Wight's long tenure in WWE gave him a chance to spend a lot of time with the chairman.

Paul Wight signed with AEW earlier this year

Paul Wight in WWE

Paul Wight signed with AEW shortly after his contract with WWE expired. The former WWE Champion will be doing color commentary on AEW's new YouTube show, AEW Dark: Elevation. He will also be an in-ring competitor in the future.

Paul Wight recently made his color commentary debut on the first episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, which aired last week.

