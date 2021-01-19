AEW star says his favorite Royal Rumble was the one where Brock Lesnar threw him out in 15 seconds

AEW star Jake Hager recently opened up on Brock Lesnar eliminating him from the 2016 Royal Rumble match in a matter of seconds.

Fightful recently spoke with several pro-wrestlers, who shared their thoughts on the Royal Rumble match, and their memories from the annual free-for-all. Jake Hager, who is currently doing fine for himself as a part of The Inner Circle in All Elite Wrestling, spoke candidly about the 2016 Royal Rumble match, in which he lasted a mere 15 seconds. Hager was eliminated by Brock Lesnar, and it seems like the MMA star didn't mind how he was booked in the Royal Rumble match that night.

"The time I was in there was the shortest where Lesnar just threw me out. I really think that was my favorite because that was the most I got paid for a Royal Rumble with the shortest time. Who knows how they decided to pay us. But, for some reason, that was a good payday for me. It was literally seven seconds. It was like duck a clothesline, F-5, see ya." said Jake Hager.

Hager also shared his honest thoughts on the Royal Rumble as well.

"That’s definitely a different beast. They say every pro wrestling match is different and every gimmick is definitely different. Being in the Royal Rumbles definitely helped me prepare with that and helped other people set their stuff up. You really have to, you’re limited, ‘cause there’s people in the ring. You want to do some cool stuff and make an entrance, but you’ve got other people in the ring." said Hager

Brock Lesnar had a strong showing on that night

Brock Lesnar was one of the favorites to win the 2016 Royal Rumble match, which was contested for the WWE World title, held by Roman Reigns at the time. Lesnar came out to the ring while The Wyatt Family was in there and had destroyed everyone in their path.

Brock Lesnar eliminated Brodie Lee, Braun Strowman, Erick Rowan, and Jake Hager, with the current AEW star clocking in a total of 15 seconds in the ring. Lesnar was then thrown out by The Wyatt Family, and this was it for him in the Royal Rumble match.