AEW star says The Undertaker told him to quit the wrestling business

The Undertaker has never been afraid to give his brutally honest opinions about the wrestling industry. Paul Wight, fka The Big Show, recently revealed that his former opponent once gave him a wake-up call during their time together in WWE.

Wight joined WWE from WCW in 1999. Although he had already competed in several high-profile WCW matches, the seven-foot star still lacked experience compared to his WWE co-workers.

In an interview with the Generation Iron Fitness Network, Wight said The Undertaker told him during the Attitude Era that he should quit wrestling:

"I went to him one time in '99 and I did the same thing that every young guy does, 'Did you see anything maybe I can change or work on? Is there anything I can improve on?' I just wanted him to pat me on the back and say, 'No, kid, you're doing great,' because that's what your mentality is. 'Taker looked at me, he goes, 'Yeah, I got some advice. I think you should take two weeks off and quit the business,' and he walked off." [27:31 – 27:55]

Wight made his WWE debut in February 1999 at St. Valentine's Day Massacre. He immediately worked with some of the company's biggest names, including The Rock, Steve Austin, The Undertaker, and Vince McMahon.

The Undertaker taught Paul Wight a harsh lesson

Although he expected to hear positive feedback from The Undertaker, Paul Wight appreciated his legendary in-ring rival's honesty.

The two-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion learned that he should focus on proving himself instead of asking others for validation:

"It clicked in my mind: stop seeking approval. Stop asking. Work hard, put your time in. Pay attention to guys or gals that you like that you respect. If something feels disconnected, don't force it because sometimes on TV we're under time constraints." [27:58 – 28:25]

Wight performed as The Big Show between 1999 and 2021. The 51-year-old now works for AEW as an ambassador, commentator, and occasional in-ring performer.

