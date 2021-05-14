AEW star Shawn Spears reveals what made him leave WWE

AEW star Shawn Spears has revealed that he was not confident about leaving WWE. The Pinnacle Member had a lot of doubt about leaving WWE but eventually requested his release and made the jump to AEW.

Shawn Spears, fka Tye Dillinger in WWE, asked for his release in February 2019. He announced his decision via Instagram and was released by the company three days later.

Shawn Spears moved to AEW after the 90-day non-compete clause ended and has been with the promotion ever since. Speaking with Inside The Ropes, The Pinnacle member opened about how he decided to leave WWE.

"I didn't have it (confidence) at first. I think that was about as close to a six-month process of just everyday thinking about it. Every week, going to work. It took a lot because obviously, I think she was my fiancee at the time, still worked there. I had all my friends that worked there," said Shawn Spears.

Spears claims he thought about it for a long time and didn't want to regret not taking the jump.

"I got along great with a lot of NXT management," added Spears. "It was just… It was a tough situation, but I knew… And I don't know how, I don't know how I knew, but I just felt, I guess that's probably the better way to say it, that if I didn't leave and take a shot on myself and see what I was at least capable of, in 30-40 years down the road, I was going to say I should have. I knew that that's what I was going to do. I was going to look back on this time and go, 'Damn it, I should have took a shot on myself.' And I'm a big believer in – the worst feeling in the world is probably regret. And there's nothing… At a time where you can't do anything about it."

Shawn Spears in AEW after his WWE release

Shawn Spears made his debut for AEW in their first-ever pay-per-view, Double Or Nothing. He was a part of the Casino Battle Royale but failed to win it.

The first big impression Shawn Spears made in AEW was at Fyter Fest when he attacked Cody Rhodes. He hit the AEW vice-president on the head with a chair and proclaimed himself as 'The Chairman of AEW'.

Since then, he has had a sinusoidal time in the company and is now a part of The Pinnacle, led by Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF). They earned their first big win in AEW last week at Blood and Guts when they defeated Chris Jericho's Inner Circle.