AEW star shown on WWE RAW with Rhea Ripley; fans reacted loudly

Being a part of AEW has usually been a sure-shot way of having WWE deny your existence, but for one star, that was not the case as he was pictured alongside Rhea Ripley.

Ripley is in a relationship with Buddy Murphy, and the two of them often post about each other on social media. The couple got engaged last year in August, after having been in a relationship since at least 2022. Despite being separated by companies, they have continued their relationship.

Over the recent UFC 299 event, the two stars were present at the show and posted about it. Given their relationship with UFC through TKO, WWE has made sure to promote the partner brand whenever possible. They were talking about UFC 299 and those who were present at the show, and when they showed Rhea Ripley's picture, it was not a solo one, but one with Buddy Murphy.

The moment the picture of Buddy and Rhea was shown, the audience reacted with loud cheers.

In her WWE RAW character, Rhea Ripley is technically in an on-screen relationship with Dominik Mysterio. In real life, Mysterio too got married recently to his childhood sweetheart after a 13-year relationship.

For now, it remains to be seen if this is a sign that Murphy may return to WWE.