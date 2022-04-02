AEW star spotted with Finn Balor at WWE Hall of Fame 2022

WWE United States Champion Finn Balor sat with SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair and her fiance, Andrade El Idolo, at the Hall of Fame ceremony 2022.

Andrade previously worked in WWE until last year, when he asked for his release. Despite saying no at first, the company granted his request, and Andrade eventually moved to AEW. The former United States Champion is currently a feud with The Hardys.

Charlotte Flair took to Instagram to share a picture of herself and Andrade, along with Finn Balor and his wife, Vero Rodríguez.

This year's Hall of Fame inductees included The Steiner Brothers, Queen Sharmell, Vader, and legendary superstar The Undertaker.

The Phenom broke character on television for the first time in a bid to introduce fans to the person who brought the iconic character to life. As Mark Calaway, he thanked fans, Vince, and everyone associated with his career in a lengthy yet entertaining speech.

Finn Balor will miss WWE WrestleMania 38

Finn Balor will miss yet another big premium live event this year. The United States Champion is surprisingly not going to compete in a title match at WrestleMania 38. His SmackDown counterpart, i.e., Intercontinental Champion Ricochet, will also miss the Show of Shows.

Both Ricochet and Finn Balor appeared on WWE SmackDown's final show before WrestleMania. The One and Only successfully defended his title in a Triple Threat match against Los Lotharios on Friday Night.

On the other hand, Finn Balor was featured in two matches on SmackDown. First, he competed in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. The champion did well until the end and was one of the final two participants in the squared circle, alongside Madcap Moss. In the end, Moss eliminated Balor to win the prestigious match.

Later in the night, Austin Theory attacked Pat McAfee during the tag team match between The Usos and their WrestleMania challengers, Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs. As Theory tried to escape, Balor came from behind and attacked him on the ramp. He continued to assault Theory inside the ring, causing chaos when everyone got involved.

Eventually, Balor joined forces with Nakamura and Boogs to take on The Usos and Theory in a six-man tag team match. Unfortunately, the United States Champion lost once again after being pinned by Theory. The upstart made a strong statement ahead of his WrestleMania match against Pat McAfee.

Since winning the United States Championship, Balor hasn't been booked strongly on RAW or SmackDown. Will that change after WrestleMania 38?

We asked Becky Lynch who Seth Rollins is facing at WrestleMania right here.

Edited by Pratik Singh