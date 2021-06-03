AEW star teases dream matches with Aleister Black and Buddy Murphy 

AEW's Brian Cage recently took to Twitter to tease a couple of must-see dream matches pitting him against Aleister Black and Buddy Murphy, who were among the latest batch of WWE releases.

Braun Strowman, Ruby Riott, Lana, and Santana Garrett were also shown the door, with the promotion citing budget cuts as the reason. Unsurprisingly enough, the releases have sent shockwaves across the wrestling universe while also giving room for fans to speculate where all the performers could show up now.

So Today ends my 8 years with WWE! What a crazy ride! Highest of Highs, Lowest of Lows, but weather I had 3 minutes or 20 minutes I put all my effort into my performances! Nothing is harder when all you want to do is wrestle but you can’t! In my opinion I haven’t even hit my peak — Buddy Murphy (@WWE_Murphy) June 2, 2021

Taking to Twitter, Cage teased getting into the ring with Black and Murphy, which would only be possible when the two uber-talented stars show up in AEW.

He didn't directly name Aleister Black and Buddy Murphy in his tweets but smartly put his point across by referring to them as "End" and my "buddy," respectively.

"Everyone talking about the match that could be made after wwe releases....im over here just wanting del sol, Lee, and End," tweeted Brian Cage

Everyone talking about the match that could be made after wwe releases....im over here just wanting del sol, Lee, and End. — Brian Cage (@MrGMSI_BCage) June 2, 2021

Was trying to be semi discrete or use low key names......come on, I'm talking about my "buddy", tweeted Brian Cage

Was trying to be semi discrete or use low key names......come on, I'm talking about my "buddy" — Brian Cage (@MrGMSI_BCage) June 2, 2021

Out of all the releases, Aleister Black and Buddy Murphy seem to be the perfect fit for AEW. They have been grossly underused in recent years by the creative, and fans would love to see them tear it up in Tony Khan's promotion.

Brian Cage lost at AEW Double or Nothing 2021

Brian Cage squared off against Hangman Page at AEW Double or Nothing, where he lost. With the loss, the dissonance between Team Tazz members has further intensified, and it's only a matter of time before Cage goes his separate way.

Cage is long overdue for a dominant run in AEW, and a babyface turn might prove to be the catalyst for the same. He could also be a formidable challenger for Miro's TNT Championship now that the Bulgarian star is finished with Lance Archer.

Do you see Buddy Murphy and Aleister Black signing with WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

