"Making fun of my culture" - AEW star hits out at Brock Lesnar's iconic WWE segment

Brock Lesnar had a close relationship with Eddie Guerrero away from the squared circle
Nishant J
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Mar 23, 2022 01:48 PM IST
News

AEW's Thunder Rosa said WWE star Brock Lesnar mocked Mexican culture with his Mariachi band segment during his feud with Eddie Guerrero, which hurt her.

The AEW star is referring to an iconic segment in WWE from 2004 during Lesnar's feud with Guerrero for the world title. During the segment, The Beast Incarnate wore a Sombrero hat and ordered a Mariachi band to play Mexican music, which received huge boos from the crowd.

While speaking on NBC Sports Boston’s Ten Count, Thunder Rosa hit out at fans who criticized various aspects of her match with Britt Baker for the AEW Women's World Championship. Ahead of the match, a women's Mariachi band played her to the ring, which was done by her to represent her "culture properly".

“I can tell you, I read about me bringing the Mariachi and I remember Brock Lesnar making fun of Eddie Guerrero with that. And that hurts because they were making fun of my culture before. And on Wednesday, I represented our culture properly; with honor and with respect. Because people were, ‘oh, Mariachi, fun. Like, let’s make fun of Mexicans,'" said Thunder Rosa. [H/T WrestlingInc]
Thunder Rosa addresses the criticism she and Britt Baker received for bleeding during their Steel Cage match from the people who have been programmed to think a certain way for a very long time. 💯 https://t.co/6PbOw1fzpi

She also categorically stated that women wrestlers are working very hard to change the perception of women's wrestling.

What happened in the feud between Eddie Guerrero and Brock Lesnar in WWE?

Relive Eddie Guerrero and @BrockLesnar's CLASSIC #WWETitle Match from WWE No Way Out 2004: Courtesy of @WWENetwork. 🌹🔥FULL MATCH ▶️ ms.spr.ly/6015pFO51 https://t.co/NFR8MXt6Gn

One of Lesnar's last major feuds before he quit WWE in 2004 came against Eddie Guerrero, where The Beast Incarnate mocked the late Superstar's addiction issues as well as his Mexican heritage.

The two faced off for the world title at No Way Out in 2004, where Guerrero won his first and only world title in the company.

Guerrero went on to hold the world title for over 130 days, losing it to JBL at The Great American Bash.

Edited by Anirudh
