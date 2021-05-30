AEW stars reveal how Vince McMahon used to "kick" them out of the ring

AEW stars Austin and Colten Gunn recently revealed an interesting story related to WWE CEO Vince McMahon.

Austin and Colten Gunn are the sons of WWE Hall of Famer Billy Gunn. All three are currently signed to AEW.

The Gunn Club, Colten and Austin Gunn were recent guests on Chris Jericho's podcast Talk Is Jericho. During the interview, the duo shared an interesting anecdote from their youth.

Austin Gunn recalled how they used to go to a lot of WWE shows when they were young, along with their dad, Billy Gunn. Austin revealed that there had been instances where they'd be playing around in the ring, forcing Vince McMahon to make them get out:

We used to go to the shows a lot actually. Dad took us on the road quite a bit, especially when we were on summer break for school. We always used to go and mess around in the ring all the time. Vince [McMahon] would kick us out all the time. All the time. H/T: WreestlingINC

AEW's Gunn Club on how they weren't allowed to watch WWE when they were young

Austin Gunn also went on to reveal that he and his brother weren't allowed to watch WWE when they were young.

The AEW star said that because of the nature of WWE programming during the Attitude Era, their mother didn't allow them to watch the full show. They only got to watch their dad, Billy Gunn's matches:

"We weren’t allowed to watch it. Because the Attitude Era was going on and my dad’s on TV saying, ‘Suck it.’ My mom, if he had a match, she would kind of let us watch a little bit, but we weren’t sitting there watching the two hour RAW." said Austin Gunn

Check out Sportskeeda's AEW Double or Nothing preview here:

If any quotes are used from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and credit the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast.

Kindly help the Sportskeeda WWE section improve. Take a 30sec survey now!