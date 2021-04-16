AEW star MJF reacts to Samoa Joe's release from WWE

All Elite Wrestling Superstar MJF has reacted to Samoa Joe's release from WWE. Taking to Twitter, MJF wrote that fans on social media need to stop sharing the very popular GIF of him and Joe from back in the day on NXT.

During Samoa Joe's NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn II entrance, the former NXT Champion was seen shoving MJF, who was portraying the role of a bodyguard.

The GIF of Joe shoving MJF has been widely popular across the wrestling world for a while now and the AEW star has had enough. MJF himself would further go on to share a clip of him mocking Joe's popular entrance from AEW Dynamite.

Here's what MJF posted on Twitter in response to Samoa Joe's departure from WWE:

Stop posting the gif. — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) April 15, 2021

Samoa Joe, along with a host of other WWE Superstars, were let go by the company in the aftermath of WrestleMania 37. After six years with the company, Joe, who won the NXT and the WWE United States Championships, was surprisingly released.

What could be next in store for Samoa Joe?

Following Samoa Joe's WWE release, several AEW stars have reacted to the news of him being let go by WWE. While nothing has been confirmed at the moment, the chances of Joe signing with AEW are definitely high at the moment.

However, fans on social media have also expressed their wish to see Samoa Joe sign with New Japan Pro Wrestling. Joe, who is no stranger to working in Japan, is typically the type of star who would fit right into New Japan's NEVER division along with the likes of Tomohiro Ishii, Jeff Cobb, Shingo Takagi, and others.

A return to IMPACT Wrestling is something that shouldn't be written off either for Joe. Given AEW's working relationship with both IMPACT and NJPW, Joe really has the opportunity to sign for any one of the three promotions and potentially compete under all of them at some point.