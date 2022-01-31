"I would love it" - Top AEW star open to match against WWE's Bianca Belair

AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill would love to step into the ring with former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair.

Jade Cargill was a guest this weekend on Grapsody to discuss all things AEW.

When asked about utilizing the "Forbidden Door" to step into the ring with WWE Superstar Bianca Belair, Cargill said it would be great, especially since both of these women were brought into the world of professional wrestling by Mark Henry.

"It would be great being that Mark Henry has been the one to find both of us," Jade Cargill revealed. "It would be phenomenal. If that ever happens, I’d be the first to sign up. I don’t know if that’ll happen with everything politically that goes on with wrestling, but I would love it."

"To have another strong woman, another strong black woman in the ring with me, that’s what I’m here for. I’m here to make money matches and dream matches where little black girls can be like,’ Damn, this is crazy!’ I feel like a match like that, that would be for the culture," said Cargill.

Would WWE allow Bianca Belair to step through the "Forbidden Door" to face Jade Cargill?

While Cargill admitted it was a match she would love to do, she didn't want to speak too in-depth about it, probably because it's a contest that's really out of the realm of possibility at the moment.

"That would definitely be a match for the culture because I’m sure that she would put on a show like she always does and I know I would put on a show," Jade Cargill continued. "I would love it. I can’t say much more on it, but it’s something I would love to do."

Both Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair are big stars in AEW and WWE, respectively. If both continue to get better and one day stands across from one another in the ring, it could be quite the moment for both of them.

What do you make of Jade Cargill's comments? Would you like to a match between Cargill and Belair? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Thanks to Fightful for the transcription of this podcast.

