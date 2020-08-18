AEW Women's Tag Team Cup Tournament Night 3 Results: Major interference influences outcome of the match, Finalists decided 

The semi-final matches of the AEW Women's Tag Team Cup Tournament: The Deadly Draw took centre stage on the third episode of the ongoing tourney.

The show kicked off with The Nightmare Sisters taking on Big & Lil Swole.

#1. Brandi Rhodes & Allie vs. Big Swole & Nicole Savoy (Big & Lil Swole) (1st Semi-final of the AEW Women's Tag Team Cup Tournament: The Deadly Draw)

Brandi Rhodes continued to play her self-centred gimmick to the tee by getting her action figure to the ring. Rhodes also made Shaul Guererro re-introduce her as the only woman in AEW to have her action figure. Lil Brandi even did a Tope Suicida!

The match finally got underway, and The Nightmare sisters worked well together in the early stages. There were frequent tags as Allie and Rhodes worked on the Swoles.

Savoy created some separation and mounted the comeback before making the tag to Big Swole. The finish of the match saw Britt Baker interfere and cause a distraction, which allowed Allie to pin Savoy in the ring.

Result: Brandi Rhodes & Allie def. Big Swole & Nicole Savoy

#2. Anna Jay & Tay Conti vs. Ivelisse & Diamante (2nd Semi-final of the AEW Women's Tag Team Cup Tournament: The Deadly Draw)

Conti and Ivelisse kicked off the match with some technical grappling sequences. Conti's black-belt Judo background came to the fore as she looked to grapple Ivelisse to the mat.

Both women gave way for Anna Jay and Diamante. The Dark Order member impressed with a flurry of moves that ended with a shotgun dropkick for a 2-count. Diamante and Ivelisse used a classic distraction tactic to tip the scales in their favour. The momentum had shifted, and Anna Jay kept getting pummelled in the wrong corner.

Tay Conti looked on from her corner as Diamante rocked Anna Jay with several knee lifts to the face. Ivelisse came in and maintained the dominance for her team until Anna Jay dropped her opponent with a dropkick.

Tay Conti got the hot tag and took both Diamante and Ivelisse down with a series of moves, which included a really smooth knee to the face and a side slam.

The match turned into a back-and-forth contest as Ivelisse and Diamante hit the ropes and delivered two incredible moves simultaneously on Anna Jay and Tay Conti. The match ended with Diamante and Ivelisse getting the win with a double team move and pin on Tay Conti. That was probably the best match of the AEW tournament thus far.

Result: Ivelisse & Diamante def. Anna Jay & Tay Conti

The customary post-match backstage interviews with Alex Marvez closed the show. Brandi Rhodes and Allie will take on Ivelisse and Diamante in the finals of the AEW Women's Tag Team Cup Tournament: The Deadly Draw on the next AEW Dynamite episode on Saturday.