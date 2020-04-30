Former WWE Superstar and current AEW World Champion Jon Moxley

AEW Champion Jon Moxley spoke with New York Post recently on the WWE releasing and furloughing several Superstars and backstage personnel.

A former WWE Superstar himself, Moxley said that it was heartbreaking to see several Superstars and other personnel losing their jobs. He also had some sound advice for all those released:

"That was a heartbreaking kind of thing to see. We just got up and she (Renee) was getting all that news before it broke from like kind of a source, one of her friends in WWE was being like, ‘Oh my God they are letting all these people go.’"

"You just start seeing all these names pop up while we were taking a little walk on this kind of nature trail we have around our house. It was just one name after another. I was just like, ‘Really, really, oh!, oh!, God.’ It’s just like during all this, you get that phone call."

"I would say, look at all the possibilities more so than what you’ve missed out on because a lot of times in my career these things I thought were bad things or challenges over the years led me to ultimately where I can’t imagine my career turning out any differently and not standing where I’m standing."

WWE releases in 2020

The release of Kurt Angle, Rusev, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson left the WWE Universe shocked

April 15, 2020, was a difficult day for professional wrestling as a whole. On the day, WWE decided to release and furlough more than 30 personnel, both in-ring and backstage, as a cost-cutting measure due to the restrictions brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was surprising to see the likes of Kurt Angle, Rusev, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, and Health Slater let go by the WWE. Veteran referee Mike Chioda too was released after 31 years with the company. Several backstage producers were furloughed including Finlay, Shane Helms (fka The Hurricane), Mike Rotunda (real-life father of Bray Wyatt and Bo Dallas), Billy Kidman, Lance Storm among others.

Deonna Purrazo comments on her recent release

Sportskeeda's own Gary Cassidy spoke to Deonna Purrazzo on her recent release from WWE. The Virtuosa opened up about her immediate reaction to being released, her time in WWE NXT, a fun story about getting matching tattoos with Toni Storm and also what the future hold for her.

