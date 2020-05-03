AEW World Champion Jon Moxley reacts to a fan getting his face tattooed on her leg

Jon Moxley

If you've been an ardent follower of Jon Moxley, then you probably have realized by now that the reigning AEW World Champion has a very interesting social media game and also tends to have one of the biggest fanbases around the world.

Moxley sure has some of the most passionate fans in the world of professional wrestling and earlier in the day, the reigning AEW World Champion took to Twitter and reacted to a fan getting his face tattoed on her leg back in December of 2019.

AEW's Jon Moxley reacts to a fan getting his face tattooed

In the aftermath of his WWE departure in 2019, Jon Moxley stunned the world of pro wrestling and made his debut for the then-newly inaugurated promotion, All Elite Wrestling at their Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

Soon after his return as Jon Moxley, the former WWE Champion rose to stardom once again and established his place as one of the most polarizing figures in the world of professional wrestling.

As several fans paid tribute to 'The Death Rider' in their own way, one woman decided to get a tattoo of the reigning AEW World Champion on her leg, to which the former has finally reacted to by sending out a tweet of just one word.

Check out Jon Moxley's reaction to a fan getting his tattoo below:

What's next for Jon Moxley?

Jon Moxley is currently engaged in a feud against the Inner Circle and recently defended his AEW World Championship against Jack Hager on AEW Dynamite.

The top champ of All Elite Wrestling did send an intimidating message this week and it remains to be seen what AEW has in store for Moxley in the coming few months.