Vince McMahon interacting with Jon Moxley (FKA Dean Ambrose) and The Shield

Since his departure from WWE last year, reigning AEW World Champion, Jon Moxley has achieved quite the success in his post-WWE career. The former WWE Champion is currently in possession of both the AEW World Championship and the IWGP United States Championship over in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

In a recent interview with The New York Post, Moxley was asked about WWE boss Vince McMahon's "It's such good..." reference from the Firefly Fun House Match which took place at WWE WrestleMania 36. The phrase, of course, remains as one of the most popular lines to be ever used by the WWE Chairman.

Jon Moxley reveals his reaction to Vince McMahon's popular catchphrase used at WWE WrestleMania 36

In the aftermath of his departure from WWE post-WrestleMania 35 season, Jon Moxley sat down for an interview with former six-time WWE World Champion and fellow All Elite Wrestling colleague, Chris Jericho on the Talk Is Jericho podcast.

During the conversation with Jericho, Moxley mentioned that the "It's such good...." line was often used by Vince McMahon and while speaking to The Post recently, 'The Death Rider' also revealed his reaction to witnessing the witty reference from the McBossman puppet at WrestleMania 36.

The reigning AEW World Champion claimed that he kind of popped when the line was mentioned during Bray Wyatt's win over John Cena at the first-ever Firefly Fun House Match at WWE WrestleMania 36 and also thought it was pretty funny. (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

"I kind of popped for it, honestly. I thought it was pretty funny. But it's like, I think I might have popularized that or made it into a pop culture thing, but everybody knows that's what he says. He's been saying that for decades. People who were probably doing Vince McMahon impressions have been saying 'that's good s–t' before I even got into wrestling."- Moxley stated.

What lies ahead for Jon Moxley in AEW?

Jon Moxley is currently on the back of a huge win over The Inner Circle's Jake Hager from a recent edition of AEW Dynamite and will look to capitalize on the ongoing momentum. The AEW World Champion will be addressing everyone on this week's edition of Dynamite, the preview for which you can check out at this link.