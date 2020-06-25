AEW Wrestler QT Marshall asked to stay home after coming in contact with COVID positive patient

AEW has pulled QT Marshall from Dynamite as a safety precaution.

As a result, The Natural Nightmares will be replaced by SCU on tonight's AEW Dynamite.

QT might be infected with the virus (Pic Source: AEW)

While AEW might continue to tape their shows and air Dynamite on TNT during a pandemic, there is always a degree of risk involved. The danger of a wrestler getting infected by the coronavirus is always a possibility and AEW has been testing their talent as much as possible. With that said, Tony Khan announced that QT Marshall was asked to stay home due to knowing someone who tested positive for the virus.

AEW told QT Marshall to stay home and get tested for COVID-19

Since last week’s show, in his everyday life, QT had brief contact with a non-wrestling acquaintance who since tested positive for COVID-19. Rather than risk bringing QT to our test site, our doc asked him to stay home & take a COVID test back in GA to protect the rest of us here https://t.co/eeN8VmF2nP — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 24, 2020

Tony Khan said that QT came into contact with a non-wrestling acquaintance who turned out to be COVID-19 positive. Rather than risking the rest of the wrestlers on the show, the doctors advised him to quarantine at home and get tested for the virus.

Tony Khan has also stated recently that AEW test for the virus regularly before the show, and that includes everyone from backstage personnel to people working in and around the ring.

Yes, we test every person who’s in the backstage area or working in or around the ring at the beginning of every week we’re doing a show. Thank you both. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 16, 2020

The Natural Nightmares were supposed to be in action and take on FTR, but have now been replaced by SCU. Hopefully, QT will come out of this safe and sound. In the meantime, we can look forward to another exciting episode of AEW Dynamite.