AEW wrestler Rebel recalls her experience on WWE NXT facing Io Shirai and Kairi Sane

Dallas Cowboys cheerleader turned professional wrestler, Rebel has been making her mark in the wrestling industry over the past seven years. During this time, Rebel has worked for Impact Wrestling for a lengthy period, managed to appear on WWE NXT to face the now-WWE NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai, as well as Kairi Sane, and currently has a proper career on All Elite Wrestling, where she has been working regularly with Britt Baker. Currently, Rebel's role in AEW seems to be that of Britt Baker's confidante and bodyguard, although she has not been doing the latter job too well.

SHE AIMED IT SO REBA WOULD HIT MY ALREADY FRAGILE NOSE. #CONSPIRATOR Who the HELL let her in the building? @TonyKhan https://t.co/8UIAjsDffI — Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) July 9, 2020

Now, in a recent interview with Wrestling Inc, Rebel talked about her appearance in WWE and how she enjoyed interacting with Kairi Sane and Io Shirai.

AEW's Rebel on her appearance on WWE NXT with Kairi Sane and Io Shirai

Rebel talked about getting to wrestle Kairi Sane and Io Shirai, mentioning how it was good to see Io Shirai again, after having wrestled with her previously in Japan as a part of Stardom. She enjoyed getting to team with Amber Nova to face Shirai and Kairi Sane in her one-off match in NXT.

"I had wrestled Io Shirai in Japan when I wrestled in Stardom, so it was cool to see her again, and Kairi. So, that in itself was neat. And also getting to [wrestle] was exciting. It was short and sweet."

She further talked about how important it was to get a chance on any of the wrestling shows, including WWE, that were broadcast on television as it increased the exposure that wrestlers got, mentioning that she was thankful for her current work in AEW.

"I think, for everyone, getting to be in an opportunity at any of the television wrestling shows is an opportunity. I was definitely grateful for the opportunity. I was grateful for my time at Impact Wrestling for three years. Now I'm over the moon getting to be with All Elite Wrestling and actually be on camera every Wednesday night on TNT at 8/7c."

Some more footage of myself and Reba in Jacksonville, FL at @AEWrestling because we are both #NotSuspended and also #Verified. 😘 pic.twitter.com/JOMAUGCHhi — Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) July 16, 2020

Rebel will likely be featured yet again on AEW Dynamite next week, as she works with Britt Baker. Currently, Baker has a 'broken nose' that happened when Big Swole came to AEW despite being suspended, and Rebel accidentally hit Britt Baker across the nose.