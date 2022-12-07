After Alexa Bliss, another top female WWE Superstar teases a massive character change

About 24 hours after Alexa Bliss' big character change tease, former RAW Women's Champion Asuka has hinted at a gimmick change as well.

Asuka has been one of the biggest names in the WWE women's division for years now. She is a multi-time champion and is one of the most respected superstars in the company.

Last night, Asuka took to Twitter to share a series of tweets hinting that a character change is on the horizon for The Empress of Tomorrow. Back when she was a popular name in Japan, Asuka used to don the gimmick of Kana. She shared a bunch of pictures on her Twitter featuring the character:

In another of her tweets featuring a photo of Kana, Asuka wrote the following: "The world is full of sh*t."

Asuka's fellow WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss is also teasing a character change

For a while now, WWE has been teasing a significant character change for Alexa Bliss. On the latest edition of WWE RAW, Bliss took on Becky Lynch and Nikki Cross in a Triple Threat Match that headlined the show.

At one point during the contest, Bliss attempted to hit Sister Abigail on Lynch, but the latter escaped Little Miss Bliss' clutches.

Alexa Bliss and Asuka have been presented as mid-card acts for the better part of 2022. Over the past few months, Bliss, Asuka, and Bianca Belair have teamed up on multiple occasions, most notably during their feud with Damage CTRL.

Fans of both women have been clamoring to see them get a push on the red brand for a while now, and it looks like WWE is finally listening to them. Asuka did incredibly well as Kana in Japan, and the character was revered by many. It would certainly be interesting to see her bring the moniker to WWE TV.

As for Bliss, her arc with Bray Wyatt received a mixed reaction from the WWE Universe. Most of the criticism seemingly came because the creative added supernatural elements to the gimmick. If Bliss ends up aligning with Wyatt once again, one wonders how Triple H will handle her character this time.

What do you think? Are Asuka and Alexa Bliss going to get new characters very soon? Sound off in the comments section below.

