After Bronson Reed, another 300-pound WWE star could face Gunther in a first-time-ever match

The latest WWE RAW episode saw a hard-hitting title match between Gunther and "Big" Bronson Reed. Going by his recent tweet, it seems like Ivar might be next in line for a shot at the Intercontinental title!

After Erik's absence due to injury, Ivar of the Viking Raiders has rejuvenated his career of late by getting an unlikely singles push. The company has historically written tag teams off TV if one of the members gets hurt. However, they have made an exception in the Viking Raiders' case.

Ivar, fka Hanson, picked up a significant singles win over Kofi Kingston on the October 9th episode of RAW, and backstage sources have also confirmed the promotion's plans to utilize him as a solo talent, with Valhalla (Sarah Logan) by his side.

Shortly after Gunther's successful title defense over Bronson Reed in an evenly-contested showdown, Ivar put out an intriguing tweet, teasing that he could challenge Gunther next.

The Imperium Leader has never faced a Viking Raider in WWE, but it looks like Ivar is clearly setting himself up for a massive championship opportunity.

Gunther was pushed to the limit by Bronson Reed on WWE RAW

While fans also enjoy watching technical modern-day classics in the ring, it doesn't get better than watching two heavyweights in a slugfest.

Many were looking forward to Gunther and Bronson Reed's match as they've both proven to be amongst the more physical workers in WWE. The two competitors certainly didn't disappoint when they met each other inside the squared circle this week!

There were multiple moments where Bronson shined as he hit a suplex from the top rope and almost delivered the Tsunami on the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in history.

In the end, Gunther got the three-count with a powerbomb, but he certainly had to earn the victory this time around.

