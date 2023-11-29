After CM Punk, Randy Orton and R-Truth, 24-year-old star returns after 309 days on WWE show

Last week, Saturday saw the return of three WWE veterans, Randy Orton, R-Truth, and CM Punk. The list continued this Tuesday night, as Nikkita Lyons showed up on NXT.

The 24-year-old star has been sidelined with an injury for quite some time now. She tore her ACL and meniscus back in January, which kept her out of action for the majority of the year. She competed in her last match on the January 17 episode of NXT Level up, where she defeated Jakara Jackson.

She didn't sustain an injury during the match, however. She got injured 309 days ago, but her last match was a week before that. On the latest episode of WWE NXT, Nikkita Lyons made her first on-screen appearance in months. She was shown in the crowd, but there was no word on when she will officially return.

Expand Tweet

At WWE Survivor Series: WarGames this past Saturday night, Randy Orton, R-Truth, and CM Punk all made their return to the company. All three stars also showed up on RAW this week. The Viper is scheduled to appear on SmackDown this Friday. It'll be interesting to see what he does on the show.

Are you excited about Nikkita Lyons' return? Sound off in the comments section below!