WWE NXT is not having the best time at the moment. Superstar after Superstar in WWE appears to be suffering injury after injury at this time. On this week's episode of WWE NXT, Ridge Holland may have suffered a lasting serious injury that could put him out of action for a long time.

Ridge Holland suffers injury on WWE NXT after Finn Balor and Kyle O'Reilly

At WWE NXT TakeOver 31, Ridge Holland attacked Adam Cole and carried his limp body over his shoulder down to the ringside area, where he dumped him in front of Finn Balor and Kyle O'Reilly, who had just battled for the WWE NXT Championship in the main event of TakeOver 31.

On WWE NXT, Ridge Holland faced Danny Burch where Holland was able to defeat Burch after a hard-hitting match. However, after the match, Oney Lorcan, Burch's tag team partner, helped his partner and had a physical fight. This saw Oney Lorcan hitting a high dive over the top rope onto Ridge Holland.

Even though Holand did catch Lorcan, it appeared that his legs buckled under him and the weight of Lorcan drove him to the ground. The referees were next to him and tended to him immediately. However, when the medical personnel arrived, the moment was serious enough that WWE personnel carried Ridge Holland away on a stretcher. It seems that he is the latest victim in a long line of injuries suffered by WWE NXT.

Injuries in WWE NXT

Ridge Holland's injury is the latest in a long line of injuries suffered by WWE NXT Superstars at the moment. While Adam Cole's injuries are expected to be kayfabe, Finn Balor has suffered a broken jaw at the moment as he revealed in an earlier X-ray.

As if that was not enough, Kyle O'Reilly was also hurt in that match and will be out of action for a short time. All of this comes on top of a most recent injury that saw Karrion Kross injured in his WWE NXT Championship match. As a result, he had to surrender his NXT title the next show after having won it.