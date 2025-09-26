  • home icon
"After I'm dead most likely" - 51-year-old WWE veteran on possible Hall of Fame induction

By Abhilash Mendhe
Modified Sep 26, 2025 04:55 GMT
Many WWE fans would love to see him get inducted (via WWE
Many WWE fans would love to see him get inducted (via WWE's YouTube)

A WWE veteran doesn't think he will get inducted into the World Wrestling Entertainment Hall of Fame in his lifetime. Shane Helms, aka The Hurricane, recently responded to a fan on X/Twitter who asked him when he would be getting a Hall of Fame induction.

The Hurricane is known for his lengthy stint in the Stamford-based promotion in the 2000s. He also had a brief stint in WCW back in the day. He was mostly used as a lower-card star for the entirety of his run under the Vince McMahon regime. He currently works as a backstage producer for WWE.

A fan recently asked The Hurricane about him possibly getting a Hall of Fame induction in the future. The veteran responded to the fan, hinting that he would get in after he's no longer alive.

also-read-trending Trending
"After I’m dead most likely."
The Hurricane on his brief RAW feud with WWE legend The Rock

The Hurricane briefly feuded with The Rock on the road to WWE WrestleMania XIX in 2003. In one of the biggest upsets in history, he scored a pin over The Great One on an episode of RAW back then. Here's what he said about the feud on Insight with Chris Van Vliet:

"You know, we were talking a little bit earlier about Logan and Ricochet. And who's the pressure on? Well, as a producer, yes, the pressure is on me I'm gonna get yelled at if this goes sideways. But um, yeah, with Rocky. I was like, we had all the pressures on me. Because if when we have that match, if this match sucks, he's still gonna be The Rock. He's still going to WrestleMania against Steve Austin. You won't see my little [a**] if go out there and blow it with Th Rock. Then it’s gonna be over for me." (H/T Insight)
The feud ended with The Hurricane's victory over The Rock. The Brahma Bull went on to beat Stone Cold Steve Austin at 'Mania that year.

