"After all I've done for you" - Rhea Ripley sends heartfelt message after recent WWE betrayal

Rhea Ripley has been appearing on all three WWE brands over the past few weeks. This week on NXT it appears that she finally stepped into an intriguing feud with Lyra Valkyria.

The two women have been part of a story in recent weeks after Ripley answered Valkyria's open challenge last week on NXT. This week as Ripley and Dominik Mysterio were berating his father, they once again pushed the idea of a showdown.

The Nightmare went too far with her assault on Mysterio this week and Lyra was forced to step in and take down Mami. It appears that Ripley was hurt by Valkyria's action since she has taken to social media to question it.

Ripley appears to have several enemies on all three WWE brands and in the coming weeks she could be forced to defend her title against at least one of them. In recent weeks The Judgment Day member has been pushing Lyra and motivating her to become a better star on NXT, so clearly she believed that they were friends, and this one stung.

Rhea Ripley was attacked by three WWE women on RAW

Ripley should have been ready for Valkyria's attack this week on NXT as she had been attacked by several women on RAW the night before.

On her way to the ring as part of the main event alongside her fellow Judgment Day members, Ripley was attacked by Raquel Rodriguez and her friends Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae. Rodriguez is awaiting her clearance from Adam Pearce so that she is able to compete in a title match against Ripley, but at the moment her knee injury is in a place where she can't be cleared.

Do you think Lyra Valkyria was right to attack Rhea Ripley? Share your thoughts in the comments section below...

Recommended Video Catch the full history of The Bloodline right here