After Jade Cargill attack accusation, WWE makes Liv Morgan announcement before SmackDown

Liv Morgan wants to make it to WrestleMania, but before she can do that, she has to overcome other challenges —especially the accusations that she was behind attacking Jade Cargill. Now, she's set for a huge challenge on WWE SmackDown.

Ahead of this week's show, Nick Aldis announced the matches fans can expect from the night. He discussed how Jimmy Uso would face Drew McIntyre, as previously scheduled, and even booked a six-man tag team match between the tense team of Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, and Tama Tonga and the very unusual team of rivals Cody Rhodes, Damian Priest, and Braun Strowman.

However, he also booked another match for Liv Morgan, where she will face Naomi, one of her accusers.

"Two huge matchups that I am pleased to announce right now. The first one is Naomi going one-on-one with Liv Morgan. Very excited about that. And secondly, we got a six-man tag team match of Tama Tonga, Jacob Fatu, and Solo Sikoa. They will be taking on the trio of Braun Strowman, Damian Priest, and the WWE Champion, The American Nightmare, Cody Rhodes. In addition to the existing matches that are already announced, which are Jimmy Uso one-on-one with Drew McIntyre. And the tag team titles are on the line: Pretty Deadly challenging DIY."

After Nick Aldis aired previously unseen footage of Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez walking away from Jade Cargill while the star was being loaded in an ambulance, Bianca Belair and Naomi asserted that they were Jade Cargill's real attackers.

With Liv Morgan facing Naomi, she will face a huge challenge, as she will want to prove her innocence, something that no one has believed her about so far.

