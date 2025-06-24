After Liv Morgan's injury, a top WWE star makes a bold claim about Raquel Rodriguez

Raquel Rodriguez is in a tough spot on WWE RAW following Liv Morgan's injury. Recently, Big Mami Cool received a heartfelt message from Roxanne Perez, which could lead to several possibilities.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez made history in the Stamford-based promotion earlier this year when they became the first tag team to hold the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship for the fourth time. Unfortunately, the reign seems to be ending sooner rather than later following Morgan's injury.

Today, Roxanne Perez sent a message to Raquel Rodriguez claiming that she knew Rodriguez loved her. The message was sent after Big Mami Cool saved Perez from Rhea Ripley and put Mami through a table on the show. The pair seems to be getting along well, and it could lead to various possibilities, like Rodriguez not having to vacate the title by teaming up with Perez in Morgan's absence.

"I knew you loved me @raquelwwe <333," Perez wrote on her Instagram story.

Roxanne Perez's message to Raquel Rodriguez! [Image credits: Roxanne Perez's Instagram!]

Can Raquel Rodriguez team up with Roxanne Perez after Liv Morgan got injured on WWE RAW?

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vacated the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship when Morgan was unable to compete in May 2023. In the coming months, they captured the titles for the second time when the 31-year-old star recovered and returned to the brand.

However, the situation seems to be different, and Rodriguez might have a backup plan when it comes to the titles on the red brand. A few years ago, Raquel Rodríguez and Roxanne Perez teamed up for a few tag team contests. While the two didn't become a proper tag team, both names had chemistry inside the squared circle.

Lately, The Prodigy wants to get on The Judgment Day's good side, and there's a chance Finn Balor might push for Perez to act as Morgan's replacement in the coming weeks. In 2023, Chelsea Green got Piper Niven as Sonya Deville's replacement.

A similar incident happened last year when Naomi replaced an injured Jade Cargill and became one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions alongside Bianca Belair. There's a possibility that Perez would get the title from Morgan and team up with Raquel Rodriguez in the coming weeks.

