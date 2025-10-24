  • home icon
After massive WWE breakup, Carmelo Hayes reveals what's next

By Sherjeel Malik
Modified Oct 24, 2025 12:14 GMT
Carmelo Hayes. [Image credits: wwe.com]

Carmelo Hayes has revealed what is next for him after a massive WWE breakup. The former NXT champion has been on SmackDown and found himself teaming up with The Miz.

However, there was growing tension between the two stars. A few weeks ago, Hayes watched as The Miz got pinned by The Street Profits in the No. 1 contender's match for the WWE Tag Team Championship.

This led to the 31-year-old star telling The Miz that their team was done. However, the former two-time WWE Champion attacked Hayes when he came out to answer Sami Zayn's U.S. Title Open challenge two weeks ago.

Last week, Melo returned the favor ambushing the Awesome One as he was making his way to the ring to answer Zayn's challenge. Now, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), Carmelo Hayes has made it clear that he is targeting his former tag team partner.

"Done jumping thru hoops and hurdles. The first name on the hitlist. The Miz🎯" he wrote.
The team Melo Don't Miz was formed earlier this year, and it helped the former NXT star in some ways. However, after months of being frustrated with the lack of opportunities in the singles competition, Carmelo has decided to take things into his own hands.

Carmelo Hayes has found some success on the main roster as a singles star

After getting drafted to SmackDown last year, Carmelo Hayes challenged Cody Rhodes in his first match on the main roster.

Though he lost the match, he put on a good fight and earned Rhodes' respect. He then went on to participate in the King of the Ring and Money in the Bank ladder matches without success.

However, after teaming up with The Miz, he was able to win the André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on an episode of SmackDown this year. With him now being a singles star again, he will hope to climb the ranks soon.

