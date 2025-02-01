A WWE star is starting a new chapter of their lives today on SmackDown, after being removed from a faction. It was revealed on RAW earlier this week.

Earlier on WWE RAW, Michael Cole made it clear that 34-year-old Zelina Vega would no longer be part of the red brand going forward. He went on to add that she would be going to SmackDown. This effectively removed her from the LWO, as the faction will remain on the red brand for the foreseeable future.

Rey Mysterio and Zelina Vega have bid farewell to each other as the two stars who have helped lead the LWO to where they are at the moment. Now, Vega is starting a new chapter on SmackDown.

Trending

Just before the show started, the star sent a message ahead of her move to the Friday nights.

Check out which wrestler EC3 finds cute RIGHT HERE

"Smackdownnnn here I comeeeee… 😇"

Expand Tweet

Since the WWE star is now on the blue brand, she will have new rivals depending on who Nick Aldis puts her against - this time without the power of a faction behind her. It remains to be seen whom she faces first, and if she is able to assemble a new team around her as she goes after the biggest titles.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback