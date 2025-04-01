After Rhea Ripley fires a huge accusation, Women's World Champion sends a message; chaos ended title match

Rhea Ripley may be accusing a WWE star after her title match loss, but the Women's World Champion has also sent a message. Their match ended in complete chaos on WWE RAW.

IYO SKY defeated Rhea Ripley a few weeks ago to become the new Women's World Champion. Since that time, Ripley has been trying to get the title back while Bianca Belair is ready for her WrestleMania match. This week on RAW, Rhea Ripley faced SKY in a rematch for the title, but Bianca Belair was made the special guest referee in the bout. Unfortunately, the match ended in chaos after both stars attacked Bianca Belair, and she decided to call it a double DQ. This meant neither star won, and SKY remained the champion.

Ripley has since called out Belair and accused her of making sure she didn't win the title on purpose. Now, IYO SKY has also said what she thinks of the match. She said that although she was still the champion, she was disappointed with how the match had ended on RAW.

"Here is your champion, IYO SKY. I just finished my match, and the title... is here. However, to be honest, as a champion, I'm disappointed with how things turned out. The match ended in a DQ, meaning no contest. For sure, I walked out still holding the title, but I have to get back at Rhea Ripley. That's how I feel. I wasn't good enough today, but it should be fine. I will keep my head up and learn from this and then pay Rhea Ripley back. I will show everyone what it truly means to be a champion. At WrestleMania, I will defend this title with everything I have. Bring it on!" IYO said.

What did Rhea Ripley have to say about Bianca Belair after the IYO SKY match?

Rhea Ripley was heartbroken after the match against IYO SKY ended in a double DQ. This means that the star did not come away with the title, and she knew just who was responsible. She said that Belair was the reason she was not the champion.

“What’s going through my mind right now? I had the match won. I had the match won. 1-2-3-4-5-6-7-8-9-10. Where’s Bianca Belair? She pulling a John Cena? I can’t see her anywhere," Rhea said. "Where is she at? She screwed me up once again because she’s scared of me. She is scared that I am going to absolutely destroy her. That is what happened. And you know what? It’s going to continue to happen. I am gonna continue to ruin Bianca Belair until I get exactly what I want.”

What happens with Ripley next remains to be seen, as she's clearly not ready to sit back and watch Belair face SKY at WrestleMania. Adam Pearce will need to take a call.

