After Rusev's return, WWE RAW stable may be adding a new member

It seems that a WWE RAW faction may be adding a new member after Rusev's return. The star has been dominant since his comeback.
Immediately after he came back, Rusev targeted Alpha Academy. He has been in a feud with Otis, who has come away worse for it, losing and getting demolished repeatedly. Meanwhile, the rest of his faction has also been suffering. Maxxine Dupri faced Ivy Nile in the Speed Tournament, where she lost. She had Natalya with her at the ringside, but still she failed. Now, she made a request of Natalya, as has Akira Tozawa. It seems they may be adding her to their group going forward.
Natalya told Maxxine she was not terrible or awful, but not amazing or incredible. She said that she needed to work and asked her to stand by. Tozawa also asked for help and got the same answer.
"You didn’t do terrible. It wasn’t amazing. It wasn’t awful. It wasn’t incredible. It wasn’t bad. You definitely need some work……….. Standby @maxxinedupri @TozawaAkira #wwespeed," Natalya wrote on X.
It seems that Natalya is now joining the Alpha Academy. Given the trouble he's facing, it remains to be seen what she changes for the group next and whether she gets involved with the Otis and Rusev feud as well.