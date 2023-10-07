After slapping Jimmy Uso female star not featuring on WWE SmackDown's main show this week

Jimmy Uso didn't have things go his way last week. Although he was on the winning side, he couldn't get away with it unscathed altogether. When he was walking out after the match, he was slapped across the face and knocked down by a female star. Mia Yim, upset after AJ Styles' injury last week, didn't hold back anymore.

After being knocked down by Mia Yim's slap last week, Jimmy Uso went on a rampage through the back. He was frustrated with how things had turned out for him and was taking it out on anyone he came across backstage. Soon, Solo Sikoa joined him, taking out Ashante 'Thee' Adonis.

The two of them tried to attack John Cena in the middle of the ring at the end of the night, but they were interrupted by LA Knight. The latter took up the gauntlet and signed his name into the match to become Cena's partner for Fastlane, who had been left alone after AJ Styles' injury.

However, Mia Yim was not set for a match on SmackDown this week. Instead, the star was featured in a pre-show dark match where she teamed up with Shotzi to take on Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn before the show started.

It remains to be seen if this results in a new tag team being formed or if Yim continues the story with Jimmy Uso.

