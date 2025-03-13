After The Rock, another WWE star wants souls; gets a horrifying "new face"

After the Rock asked for Cody Rhodes' soul, another star demanded a soul. The star has also gotten a new face.

WWE legend Boogeyman took to social media a few days back to announce that he was getting a new face in 2025, referring to himself in the third person. Fans didn't see a picture of the face there, but the tease intrigued them, and they wondered what the legend had in store. They finally got a taste of it in the star's latest post.

"WWELEGEND BOOGEYMAN HAS A NEW FACE 👀👀👀👀👀👀," he wrote on X.

In his latest post, The Boogeyman appeared with his new face paint and cut a horrifying promo. He sang the This Little of Mine song and said "your soul" was his. After The Rock demanded that Cody Rhodes hand over his soul and apparently accepted John Cena's instead, it appears that The Boogeyman has already claimed souls.

"This little light of mine, I'm gonna let it shine. This little light of mine, I'm gonna let it shine. Let it shine, Let it shine... Your soul is mine!"

Fans may see the promo below.

Fans will have to wait to see if he's getting ready to return to the ring for one last run or not if he's involved with The Rock, or if he's just horrifying everyone.

