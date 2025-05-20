After Zoey Stark's horrific injury on WWE RAW, her former stablemate sends a message

Zoey Stark suffered an unfortunate injury on WWE RAW during her match, and she received messages from many in the promotion. After the horrific spot, Daria Berenato, fka Sonya Deville, also shared a social media post.

Last year, Sonya Deville returned to the Stamford-based promotion and joined forces with Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark. Later, they created Pure Fushion Collective and tried to dominate the women's division on Monday Night RAW, where they feuded with Damage CTRL for a while.

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Zoey Stark faced Rhea Ripley and Kairi Sane in a Triple Threat match for a spot in the upcoming Women's Money in the Bank ladder match at WWE Money in the Bank 2025. Unfortunately, Stark seemingly botched a springboard dropkick on Sane and landed horrifically.

The sequence led to the match being restarted as a one-on-one bout between Ripley and Sane for the spot. Stark was taken to the back with the help of an official. Later, it became clear that the upstart suffered an injury due to the spot, and Sonya Deville sent a message to her former Pure Fusion Collective stablemate.

"🖤❤️‍🩹," Deville wrote on X.

When was Zoey Stark in a faction with Sonya Deville on WWE RAW?

In 2023, Zoey Stark formed an alliance with Shayna Baszler on Monday Night RAW, and the two primarily worked in the women's tag team division. However, they were unable to make waves as a tandem and had an on-and-off relationship as a team due to Baszler's appearances on the developmental brand.

Later, the two completely shifted their focus towards the tag team division and were approached by Sonya Deville to form a stable. After some pushback, the trio formed Pure Fusion Collective on WWE RAW. The faction targeted Damage CTRL but failed to defeat the group.

Earlier this year, Sonya Deville was released from the Stamford-based promotion, but the duo continued as a tag team. Later, Shayna Baszler was also released from WWE along with several notable names, and Stark was left alone on the brand. It'll be interesting to see when the upstart recovers and returns as an in-ring performer.

