"They treated you cold" - Ahmed Johnson described the backstage atmosphere in WWE in the mid-90s

Ahmed Johnson was a fixture on WWE television for a period in the mid-90s. Vince McMahon had high hopes for Johnson after bringing him in. He was even scheduled to beat The Undertaker for the WWE World Championship at one point, only to get injured.

In 95 Ahmed Johnson was a BEAST! Its a shame his promos were rubbish! You can see why Vince loved him! pic.twitter.com/Ot5KPb3WPR — Monday Night Chores (@MonNightChores) December 7, 2020

Johnson held the prestigious Intercontinental Championship during his WWE run and was a member of the legendary Nation of Domination faction. After leaving WWE in 1998, Johnson was signed to WCW the following year by Vince Russo. Johnson was a member of Harlem Heat 2000 alongside Stevie Ray during his run in WCW.

During a recent interview with Michael Morales Torres of Lucha Libre Online, Ahmed Johnson opened up about his experience backstage during his WWE run. Johnson said he didn't particularly enjoy the backstage atmosphere, likening it to a "bunch of sharks":

"They treated you cold man. The other wrestlers treated you cold. It was like going backstage with a bunch of sharks looking at you wondering when the feeding fest was going to start. Lot of jealousy back there," Johnson explained.

Ahmed Johnson on winning the WWE Intercontinental Championship

Ahmed Johnson was the first African-American to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship. Johnson beat Goldust at the 1996 King of the Ring pay-per-view to win the title.

Speaking of winning the WWE Intercontinental Championship, Johnson said it was a proud moment for him and added that he felt that his win opened the door for others:

"It was a big moment. I was glad to do it, especially in Wisconsin. I don’t think there are too many minorities in Wisconsin. It was a big moment. I was very proud, and still proud today that I was able to open the doors for my people."

During the interview with LLO, Ahmed Johnson also opened up about Vince McMahon's reaction to him leaving WWE. Check it out HERE.

Check out SK Wrestling's YouTube channel for WWE Superstar interviews, backstage stories & more.

Edited by Greg Bush