Former Champion would love to face off against Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley 

Former Intercontinental Champion Ahmed Johnson recently picked Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley as his dream opponents from wrestling's current generation.

Johnson performed for WWE in the late 1990s. With his incredible physique and athletic background, big things were predicted for the former Football star. Johnson left WWE after three years despite feuds against top superstars like The Rock, Big Show, and The Undertaker. With Johnson's impressive size, many ponder what might have been if he had stuck around in WWE for a longer time.

During a recent interview with Gregory Iron on the Iron-On Wrestling podcast, Ahmed picked who he'd love to face from wrestling's past and present:

"I would love to go against Brock Lesnar or Bobby Lashley, for the present. Back then, I would have loved to for me and Warrior to hook up or me and Sycho Sid." (H/T: EWrestlingNews)

Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley are two of WWE's most successful and athletic superstars. With moves similar to Johnson's, a dream matchup with the former Intercontinental Champion would be a joy to watch.

Bobby Lashley's opinion of Brock Lesnar

Having found success as amateur wrestlers before making it to WWE, Lashley and Lesnar's careers have gone down similar paths. From attaining stardom at the beginning of their WWE careers to transitioning to MMA and then dominating pro wrestling again by becoming WWE Champion.

Speaking to Inside The Ropes, Lashley spoke of the tremendous respect he has for The Beast:

"I have a great deal of respect for him coming from the background that we both came from. I understand what he went through, I understand what he accomplished and I have a great, great deal of respect for him. There’s a lot of different ways you can look at it, you can look at it in a way of you know what I have respect for you and that’s why I want to fight you. That’s how I look at it." (H/T: ITRWrestling)

In a hard-hitting contest, Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley faced off at Royal Rumble 2022 for the WWE Championship. Although Lesnar has been on a hiatus since WrestleMania 38, a rematch with The Almighty might be on the cards down the road.

