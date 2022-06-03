Former Champion regrets not telling Vince McMahon his legit reason for leaving WWE

Former WWE Superstar Ahmed Johnson spoke about how he wished his final interaction with Vince McMahon in 1998 went differently.

In the late 90s, Johnson was one of WWE's fastest rising stars and became the first African-American to win the Intercontinental Championship. Despite his early successes, Johnson didn't make another appearance for the company after 1998. Unbeknownst to WWE at the time, Ahmed's sister was battling cancer. Therefore, on the night he was meant to wrestle Ken Shamrock, he chose to be with his sister without telling Vince McMahon why he was leaving the arena.

During a recent interview on the Iron-On Wrestling podcast, Johnson said he regrets not telling McMahon the real reason why he left the arena that night:

"I wish I could’ve left in a different way. The only thing I say when I regret it...I didn’t tell Vince the real story because growing up like I grew up, as you did, we don’t tell people our problems. Most of our problems, we suck them up and deal with them in a little ball inside of us and let it just fester in there. I wish I would’ve told Vince the real deal about why I was leaving." (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

Following his departure from WWE in 1998, Johnson made sporadic appearances in WCW before its closure. He performed on the independent circuit in the early 2000s.

Ahmed Johnson on Vince McMahon turning him heel

In the mid-1990s, Ahmed Johnson and The Undertaker were entangled in a feud with The Nation of Domination.

However, after the pair sought to take down the faction, Johnson turned his back on The Deadman in 1997 to become the group's newest member.

The former Intercontinental Champion stated to Gregory Irons that Vince McMahon gave the call for him to turn against 'Taker:

"Vince made the decision, I believe, for me to turn. I think it was a good one. Because we had so much heat with each other. I didn’t think that the turn was built at the point that they were doing it, but I see why, once you have me give The Undertaker my finish, it started to come together. That’s what he was planning on doing." (H/T: 411Mania)

After the turn, Ahmed Johnson and The Undertaker were scheduled to face off for the WWE Championship. However, after picking up many injuries, Johnson had to pull out of the contest.

