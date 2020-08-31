Aiden English on his move to commentary in WWE

Former WWE Superstar Aiden English has been discussing his move from an in-ring performer in WWE to a commentator on 205 Live.

After his paring with Rusev on SmackDown Live had ended, the former NXT Tag Team Champion became a regular in the WWE 205 Live broadcast booth with Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuinness.

Speaking on The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Aiden English revealed that he never planned on becoming a commentator. However, he singled out Tom Phillips for reaching out and recommending that he try a commentary position with WWE:

"So that was an opportunity presented to me that I decided to really jump into. It wasn't something that I was planning that's for sure, so I'll be honest, after the whole Rusev Day thing ended with more of a whimper than a bang, it was a little disheartening.

I said this before in other interviews, it's a classic story. I tried to get things going. I talked to creative. I would pitch ideas. Hey, we could do this. We could do that, and it's a lot of 'sure, we'll look at it,' but for whatever reason, it didn't go that way. So I wasn't doing a lot of the time, and I wasn't working a lot."

"I'll be honest, I wasn't feeling that great. I'm actually really thankful Tom Phillips came to me at the time and was just like, 'look, I think you'd be really good at this if you want to give it a try. Keep wrestling, whatever they have you do that's fine but if you're able, come to the Performance Center and let's record some stuff because I think you can be good at this too.' Again, at that time, I'm like, you know what, why not? It's another feather in the cap. It's another skill to have. So let's do it, and that was kind of it."

Aiden English on his first session as a WWE commentator

Recalling his first session on WWE commentary that he did with Tom Phillips, Aiden English stated that he thought nothing would come of it. However, one week later, Aiden English would receive a call from Michael Cole stating that would be moving to commentary on WWE 205 Live.

"I went and did one session in Orlando, and I thought that was going to be kind of it, alright, maybe in six-eight months, next year or whatever, we'll try it again sometime, or if they need somebody or whatever. Sure enough, one week later, Michael Cole calls me to gorilla at SmackDown and said, 'hey, Tom said you did really good. Let's try to put you on 205 Live for the next two-three months and see how it goes. You can keep wrestling in the meantime, but yeah, you'll do this after SmackDown. Thanks.' I was like, 'OK?' I've done 45 minutes in a recording booth in Florida, and now I'm going to be live on The Network every week. It took off from there, and they sat me with honestly one of the best teams I could have been thrown out there in Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuinness."

