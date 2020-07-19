Aiden English reveals his current status post-WWE release; replaces Rusev Day with Aiden Day

Aiden English was possibly one of the most underused talents during his time as a part of WWE. Along with multiple other WWE Superstars, Aiden English found that his time in the company was at an end mid-April, when WWE went through their cost-cutting measures in the middle of the pandemic, releasing quite a few WWE Superstars from their company. Since that time, Aiden English has taken on his real-life name Matthew Rehwoldt, shortened to Matt Rehwoldt, on Twitter, and is seemingly ready to move on to the next phase of his career, following his release from WWE.

In a tweet, Aiden English let everyone know that he was now free to take bookings and that the non-compete clause that WWE put him under had come to an end. He also took a shot at 'Rusev Day', signaling that it was now time for 'Aiden Day'.

Aiden English takes shot at Rusev Day post-WWE release

Over the past week, a number of WWE Superstars who were previously bound to non-compete clauses following their release from WWE, have become free to compete elsewhere. This was seen specifically in Impact Wrestling's Slammiversary event, where EC3, Gallows and Anderson, Heath Slater, and Eric Young all showed up in different capacities.

A former WWE Superstar who was not present on Impact Wrestling was Aiden English, who has now come out and announced that he is free to take bookings.

"Open. Clear. Available. Wild. Unattached. Unencumbered. ...free. And the greatest performer w/ a 🎤 in his hand that you’ve never been TRULY given a chance to see... The Return of the Drama King DramaKingMatt@gmail.com"

Before that, however, Aiden English also posted a picture from his time as a part of Rusev Day, with the word, Rusev replaced by Aiden on the microphone. — "Happy Aiden Day." This was originally a part of his heel turn as he turned his back on Rusev and Lana during their 'Rusev Day' run.

This clearly indicates that Aiden English is now free to move on with his career following WWE, and is ready to take back his time. His caption stated, "Choose a weapon of your choice" and going by the picture, as well as his later tweet talking about his skills on the mic, Aiden English is clearly choosing the microphone.

It will be interesting to see where Aiden English goes, now that he is past his time in WWE.