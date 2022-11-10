"Ain't seen nothing yet mami" – Elektra Lopez warns female WWE Superstar after a blindside attack

Elektra Lopez was attacked by Indi Hartwell on this week's episode of NXT. The former Legado Del Fantasma member has now put Hartwell on notice via a recent tweet.

Lopez was a vital part of Santos Escobar's faction. However, the group recently moved up to SmackDown and replaced their former stablemate with Zelina Vega. Meanwhile, La Madrina returned to WWE's third brand to pursue her singles career after attacking Hartwell and Sol Ruca a couple of weeks ago on NXT.

Following Lopez and Hartwell's confrontation on this week's show, the former warned the Australian star on Twitter.

"You ain’t seen nothing yet mami…," wrote Elektra Lopez.

Check out Lopez's warning to Hartwell below:

Hartwell is no stranger to high-profile feuds in NXT. She has established her place as one of the more experienced stars of the brand.

The 26-year-old is a former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion, having won the title alongside Candice LeRae. She has also shared the ring with numerous notable NXT stars, including current NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose.

Elektra Lopez called out Indi Hartwell shortly after this week's NXT

Elektra Lopez spoke with Kelly Kincaid immediately after her match on this week's NXT.

During the backstage interview, Lopez claimed that Indi Hartwell wasn't proving a point by assaulting her. The former Legado Del Fantasma member added that Hartwell hadn't seen her best yet.

"What did Indi say, Kelly, what did she say? Prove a point? Indi thought that I was proving a point on her? After the stunt that she pulled tonight, she hasn't seen anything yet. When I said that La Madrina is back, I meant it," said Lopez. [0:06-0:27]

Watch Elektra Lopez's backstage interview below:

Judging by the storyline between Hartwell and Lopez, it is safe to assume that the two women could soon meet in a high-profile singles match. Meanwhile, fans must stay tuned to see their exciting rivalry unfold in the coming weeks.

