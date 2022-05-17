AJ Francis accidentally found out about WWE main roster call up for Hit Row

According to AJ Francis, Hit Row accidentally found out they were being brought up to WWE's main roster just hours before it happened.

The Hit Row faction consisted of Top Dolla (AJ Francis), Isiah Scott (Swerve Strickland), Ashante Adonis (Tehuti Miles), and B-Fab (Briana Brandy). The group made their WWE debut in October 2020 at NXT Takeover 31. They made their main roster debut on SmackDown in 2021 but were released in November of that year.

The Hit Row member has now revealed how he came to know about his group's main roster call-up during an interview with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select.

Francis revealed that Hit Row wasn't informed that they were coming up to the main roster. It happened as they worked a dark match for SmackDown in Baltimore, Maryland, during night one of the 2021 WWE Draft.

The former WWE Superstar said that it came about because he went to John Laurinaitis to question why he hadn't been called up to work a dark match on the main roster. Two days before the match, all of Hit Row had their travel information for SmackDown that week.

Prior to the WWE Draft that day, a FOX executive approached Top Dolla and accidentally told him that the group had been called up. At that point, no one in WWE had informed Hit Row of this, and the executive asked Francis to "kayfabe it" since he told him before WWE management was able to.

Later that night, Hit Row was drafted to SmackDown in the third round of the WWE Draft.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp



for subscribers We learned a funny little story about how Hit Row learned they were called up to Smackdown, as well as an originally pitched Raw Underground host, and a lot more notes. FightfulSelect.com for subscribers We learned a funny little story about how Hit Row learned they were called up to Smackdown, as well as an originally pitched Raw Underground host, and a lot more notes.FightfulSelect.com for subscribers

AJ Francis released a hilarious parody of Next Friday with WWE Superstars Reggie and Omos

Over the past year or so, the former WWE Superstar has made quite a name for himself on social media for the musical tracks he has released, but he also chose to reveal his comedic talents today.

AJ Francis released a video that featured himself, Omos, and Reggie parodying the movie Next Friday.

You can check out the video in the embedded tweet below.

What do you make of AJ Francis' comments? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Hit Row got a fair chance in WWE? Yes No 4 votes so far

Edited by Debottam Saha