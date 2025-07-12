AJ Styles acknowledged as the greatest TNA World Champion during NXT The Great American Bash 2025

Former WWE Champion AJ Styles was acknowledged as the greatest TNA World Champion during NXT The Great American Bash 2025. The premium live event featured a contract signing during which fans chanted Styles' name after Trick Williams claimed he was the greatest TNA World Champion of all time.

AJ Styles is a former two-time TNA World Champion and a TNA veteran, who was the top star of the company. He held multiple championships during his time in the promotion and gained a ton of success. The Phenomenal One also held the TNA Legends/Television Championship and won the X-Division Championship on six separate occasions. He is currently signed to WWE RAW.

Williams was involved in a contract signing segment with Mike Santana and Joe Hendry ahead of his Triple Threat Match Title defense against the two stars at TNA Slammiversary 2025 next week. During the segment, Trick's bold claim was quickly shut down by the fans in attendance at The Great American Bash.

Check out fans calling AJ Styles the greatest TNA World Champion of all time:

Williams made his TNA debut at Rebellion 2025, attacking Hendry after he retained the TNA World Championship against Frankie Kazarian and Ethan Page.

The NXT star defeated Hendry to win the TNA World Championship at NXT Battleground. With the win, he made history by becoming the first contracted WWE wrestler to win a TNA championship.

