AJ Styles addresses his son's peculiar concern about Miro and Lana

On AJ Styles' latest Twitch stream, The Phonemenol One spoke to his fans about various things. Styles talked about the recent AEW debut of former WWE Superstar Rusev, now known as Miro, and stated that he just heard about that.

AJ Styles' son joined him on his Twitch stream and had a peculiar concern wondering why Lana, Miro's wife, is still with WWE and not joining him in AEW. To this, AJ Styles had the following to say to him.

"Because it's a job. Why can't two married people work in separate places?"

"Your husband works at Pepsi, and you work at Coke? It is what it is. It's not the first time that this has happened, and it won't be the last"

AJ Styles was earlier asked about his opinion on WWE Superstars joining AEW and other promotions, to which he said -

"Listen, this is a business we're all in. As a wrestler, you have to go where the business takes you. If you're able to help them [your new organization] out, and they want to do business with you, then you have every reason to go for it. As a wrestler making a business decision, you're looking out for your best interests, it doesn't matter what promotion in the world. There is no good or bad thing here, it all depends on how you look at it" (h/t WrestlingInc)

AJ Styles in WWE recently

AJ Styles has had a fairly successful year in WWE so far. He faced The Undertaker at WrestleMania 36 in a Boneyard Match, in what could be The Phenom's last WWE match.

After an unsuccessful Money in the Bank attempt, AJ Styles was shifted to SmackDown, where he won the Intercontinental Championship. He recently lost his title to Jeff Hardy and will be looking to regain it this week on SmackDown in a rematch. With the return of Sami Zayn, the Intercontinental title scene would likely revolve around the three of them.

