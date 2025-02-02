AJ Styles addresses his WWE Royal Rumble loss

The 2025 Royal Rumble was nothing short of an emotional rollercoaster. The event saw many huge returns and debuts in the Men's and Women's Rumble matches. One of the most anticipated returns was that of The Phenomenal One, AJ Styles.

The veteran had been out with an injury since October. He got hurt on his return match on Friday Night SmackDown against Carmelo Hayes. It was his first appearance since Clash at the Castle where he met Cody Rhodes in an "I Quit" Match for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

AJ appeared in a backstage interview with Cathy Kelley where he was asked how he felt about his return and his debut at the event nine years ago, the two-time WWE Champion said:

"Did you notice that I wore the same gear too, pretty much, same colours everything pretty much. Almost the same experience with the fans, the WWE Universe. It's been a minute because I've been hurt and now I'm back but man that feeling that you get when you're walking down that aisle and thousands of people are screaming. I don't know if it gets any better than that, does it get much better than that? I don't think so, I don't know." [0:11-0:37]

AJ Styles' return was well received and the fans were really happy about the fact that he brought back his old theme song. Styles had a good performance in the match before he was eliminated by Logan Paul.

AJ Styles on getting eliminated by Logan Paul

The Phenomenal One made his triumphant return and everything was going well for him until The Maverick sneaked out from the back and eliminated him. Upon being asked how he felt about the fact that he was eliminated by Logan, Styles shared his disappointment.

"I'll never live that down, getting eliminated by Logan Paul," he said.

AJ talked about his overall performance in the match, and his return after so long. The Phenomenal One said that he gave it his best and was happy to be able to hang around with the big dogs.

"You know what, I got out there and I did what I needed to do, I stayed long out there, I was in there with the big dogs and I held my ground," he said. [1:00-1:07]

Fans are now looking forward to what lies ahead for The Phenomenal One. The road to WrestleMania has begun and fans have already started anticipating potential storylines for AJ Styles.

