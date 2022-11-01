AJ Styles asks WWE employee to take care of the "Rhea problem"

WWE Superstar AJ Styles recently asked Cathy Kelly to take care of The O.C.'s "Rhea problem."

The returning Karl Anderson faced off with Damian Priest on the Halloween edition of RAW. The two stars battled hard, and The O.C. prevailed as Anderson picked up the win.

After the match, The Judgment Day attacked the faction, and Ripley took out Luke Gallows with a low blow. This was after last week when she bodyslammed Gallows at ringside.

WWE correspondent Cathy Kelly caught up with The O.C. on RAWTalk to discuss the events of this week's RAW. The stable was happy with Karl Anderson's win but still did not have a clue how to deal with Rhea Ripley.

"But, but, but, we do have a problem. A Rhea problem." (0.25-0.30)

The Phenomenal One mentioned that the faction needed someone to engage with Ripley. Styles questioningly looked at Cathy Kelly, asking if she was interested in joining their crusade against The Judgment Day.

"What are we gonna do about it? We need someone to take care of her. That's what we need. Cathy?" (0.30 - 0.44)

Gallows was quick to turn down the suggestion and stated that they needed to go back to the drawing board to figure out the solution.

AJ Styles refused to join The Judgment Day and brought back The O.C.

The personal rivalry between AJ Styles and Finn Balor reached a tipping point a couple of weeks ago on RAW.

After weeks of harassment on the Red brand, it seemed that the Phenomenal One had decided to embrace his dark side and join the Gothic stable.

However, AJ Styles had other plans as Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows made their WWE return and took down The Judgment Day.

The O.C. is scheduled to face the nefarious faction at Crown Jewel in a six-man tag team match.

